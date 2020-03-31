Ashok Gehlot Urges People To Stay Home; Says 'its The Only Way To Break Coronavirus Cycle'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday requested everyone to stay inside their homes as India continues to fight its battle against Coronavirus. This comes after four more persons tested positive for the deadly virus in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 83, an official said.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot asserted self-isolation to be the only way to break the cycle of the outbreak and to minimise the chances of infection.

I request all to continue to remain inside the safety of your homes. This is the only way to break the cycle of #Coronavirus transmission & to minimise the chances of infection. If doctors have advised home isolation or quarantine, kindly follow that strictly. #StayHomeStaySafe. pic.twitter.com/aOgqgVM7Lv — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 31, 2020

He further tweeted: "I urge all government employees to serve as volunteers during Coronavirus lockdown and each should help in taking care of 20 families. Please ensure the poor & needy gets benefit of the steps taken by government in this time of crisis and serve humanity."

Rajasthan supplying 5 lakh sanitisers daily

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to share details about how the Congress-led government in Rajasthan was providing 5 lakh sanitisers every day to the healthcare workers, suggesting that the Uttar Pradesh government to follow the same. Replying to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's tweet, Priyanka said that the state government was providing these sanitisers through their private sugar mills and distilleries which helps in keeping their prices in check.

असाधारण समय में अभूतपूर्व फैसले भी लेने पड़ते हैं। राजस्थान सरकार 5 चीनी मिलों व 5 निजी डिस्टलरी से हर दिन पांच लाख सैनिटाइजर की सप्लाई करवा रही है👏🏼। इससे जमाखोरी भी नहीं होगी। रेट कम रहेंगे और हमारे स्वास्थ्य योद्धाओं की सुरक्षा बनी रहेगी।



ये कार्य यूपी सरकार भी कर सकती है। https://t.co/raz8a1aq3c — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total Coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Tuesday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

