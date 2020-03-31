The Debate
Ashok Gehlot Urges People To Stay Home; Says 'its The Only Way To Break Coronavirus Cycle'

Politics

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday requested everyone to stay inside their homes as India continues to fight its battle against Coronavirus.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday requested everyone to stay inside their homes as India continues to fight its battle against Coronavirus. This comes after four more persons tested positive for the deadly virus in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 83, an official said.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot asserted self-isolation to be the only way to break the cycle of the outbreak and to minimise the chances of infection. 

 

He further tweeted: "I urge all government employees to serve as volunteers during Coronavirus lockdown and each should help in taking care of 20 families. Please ensure the poor & needy gets benefit of the steps taken by government in this time of crisis and serve humanity." 

READ: Coronavirus: 4 more test positive, total cases rise to 83 in Rajasthan

Rajasthan supplying 5 lakh sanitisers daily

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to share details about how the Congress-led government in Rajasthan was providing 5 lakh sanitisers every day to the healthcare workers, suggesting that the Uttar Pradesh government to follow the same. Replying to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's tweet, Priyanka said that the state government was providing these sanitisers through their private sugar mills and distilleries which helps in keeping their prices in check. 

READ: COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan rise to 79

Meanwhile, The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total Coronavirus cases to 1,251 as on Tuesday. There are 1117 active cases in the country with the state of Kerala contributing the highest number of cases which stands at 202.

READ: 'Congress fights Coronavirus': Priyanka Vadra touts Punjab, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh steps

READ: VP, PM extend greetings on Rajasthan Day

First Published:
COMMENT
