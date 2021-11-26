Assam & Mizoram CMs Meet Over Dinner To Discuss Inter-state Border Row; To Meet Amit Shah

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram on November 25 decided to increase the fencing along their inter-state border, which has seen the violence that claimed the lives of at least six Assam Police personnel and a civilian in July this year. Assam and Mizoram share a 164km-long border.

Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted to meeting with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and said, "I took the opportunity of meeting Mizoram CM for dinner. We did not talk about anything, we just enjoyed our dinner today. The situation is normal now at the border, with no issues as such. Tomorrow we will meet Home Minister Amit Shah."

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said, "We had a very good meeting. We are like brothers. Tomorrow we will meet the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) together. We will try to increase our fencing all along the border." The Mizoram CM put out a tweet regarding the meet and thanked Assam CM Sarma.

Thank you for your warm hospitable reception Shri @himantabiswa ji and Shri @ATULBORA2 ji.



Cordial discussions on various developmental topic for the welfare of Northeast India was discussed.



Looking forward to many more progressive meeting.

The Centre wants a peaceful resolution to the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is believed to be in regular touch with the two chief ministers for a peaceful resolution of the issue, an official informed.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The border dispute over the 165km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification, which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

In July 2021, however, the lingering dispute between the two northeastern states took an ugly turn when Assam claimed that the Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials and civilians with automatic weapons including LMGs which resulted in the death of at least six police officials and left over 50 persons injured. Countering the claim, Mizoram said that its police personnel fired at their Assam counterparts only after the latter launched tear gas grenades at them.

However, with the Centre's intervention and multiple meetings between the Chief Ministers of the two states, the issue was temporarily solved. The boundaries of the northeastern states were demarcated through satellite imaging, as a solution.

