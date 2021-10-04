Assam Bypolls: Congress Leaves Majuli Seat For AJP, Decision On Bhawanipur Seat Awaited

Ahead of by-polls to six assembly seats in Assam, Congress on Sunday, October 3, announced that it has decided to leave the Majuli constituency seat for Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP). A final decision on the Bhawanipur seat is awaited from Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal, while Assam's Congress party has deliberated on the candidature for four out of the six constituencies.

The names of candidates for the constituencies of Mariani, Thowra, Gossaigaon, and Tamulpur have been sent to the party High Command following a meeting held before a joint press conference addressed by AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Guwahati, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Addressing the press, Borah said, "By-election for Majuli may be announced soon, as the seat has fallen vacant. So, we have discussed election-related issues for all six constituencies at a party meeting just before the press conference".

He further said, "I am happy to announce that we will leave the Majuli seat to AJP while talks were held regarding the Bhawanipur seat with Akhil Gogoi and a final decision is awaited". He added that it's time for people who share similar ideologies to come together to contain the divisive and communal agenda of BJP.

AJP stands by Congress

Lurinjyoti Gogoi agreed to Borah's take on the need to defeat BJP and further stated that there is a need for all the like-minded people to get together to stem the destructive communal tide unleashed by BJP on the people of Assam.

Gogoi said, "The system of purchase of MLAs will keep democratic traditions in bondage and this is dangerous for all of us. The need of the hour is to create an environment in Assam which is free from communal politics and agenda of hate".

On October 20, the by-elections on five seats, Thowra, Mariani, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, and Gossaigaon are scheduled to occur. Since Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, resigned from the assembly just hours after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, the by-poll for the vacant Majuli seat left for AJP has not been scheduled.

Though Congress bagged the Thowra and Mariani seats in the assembly polls, the MLAs there resigned to join the ruling BJP party.

(With ANI inputs)

