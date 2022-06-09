Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reshuffles Cabinet; 2 New Ministers Inducted

In a major development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reshuffled his cabinet, with two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) taking oath as ministers. The latest inductee, Nandita Garlosa was handed over four portfolios namely the Power department, Cooperation Department, Mines and Minerals Department and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Cultural department. The other new member of the cabinet Jayanta Malla Baruah was also handed over three portfolios namely the Public Health Engineering Department, Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship Department and Tourism Department, as per ANI.

Jayanta Malla Baruah is currently an MLA from Nalbari constituency. It is important to mention that Baruah won the election for the first time in 2011 on a Congress ticket, but did not contest the elections in 2016. The incumbent minister again returned to the Assam's assembly in 2021, but with the BJP. Nandita Garlosa is a first-time MLA from the Haflong constituency. She defeated Nirmal Langthasa of the Indian National Congress by 18,598 votes in the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue to handle important portfolios like the Home ministry, Personnel Department, and Public work department. It is important to mention that the Assam permits 18 members in the cabinet whereas the rejigged cabinet now has 16 members. Therefore, there is still place for two more ministers.

Other than those mentioned above, Ranjit Kumar Das will hold departments such as Panchayat, Consumer Affairs and Rural Development, whereas the Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Border Area Development Department and Implementation of Assam Accord Department will be headed by Atul Bora in the state of Assam.

Assam cabinet reshuffle | Nandita Garlosa and Jayanta Malla Baruah inducted into the cabinet as ministers. pic.twitter.com/BGlRiNrTVP — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Portfolios of other Ministers in Assam cabinet

Urkhao Gwra Brahma – Handloom & Textile Department, Soil Conservation department and Welfare of Bodoland department.

Chandra Mohan Patowary – Department of Environment & Forests, Act East Policy Affairs and Welfare of Minorities.

Parimal Suklabaidya – Department of Transport, Fisheries and Excise.

Keshab Mahanta – Department of Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research, Science & Technology and Information Technology.

Ranoj Pegu– Education department Tribal Welfare and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture department, Tribal Welfare and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture department

Ashok Singhal – Department of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation department.

Jogen Mohan – Revenue & Disaster Management Department and Hills Area Development Department.

Sanjay Kishan has been allotted with the Welfare of Tea Tribes department and Labour Welfare department.

Ajanta Neog – Department of Finance and Women & Child Development.

Pijush Hazarika – Department of Water Resources, Information & Public Relations. Parliamentary Affairs and Social Justice & Empowerment.

Bimal Bora – Department of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprise and Cultural Affairs.