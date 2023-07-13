Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams West Bengal Govt Over DA Issue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government for its failure to provide Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees. The remarks were made during a gathering of prominent industrialists in Guwahati. Sarma's strong condemnation of the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government comes just days after he voiced his concerns about the prevailing political violence in the state through a tweet.

DA dispute: A point of contention

Speaking at the annual National Executive Body meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the ongoing protests by West Bengal government employees demanding the rightful settlement of their outstanding DA. In contrast, Sarma emphasized that in Assam, the state government has consistently announced DA for its employees in synchronization with the central government.

Praising Assam's administrative efficiency

Drawing a comparison between Assam and West Bengal, Himanta Biswa Sarma depicted the proactive approach of the Assam government, stating that timely DA announcements in the state have fostered a harmonious environment. According to Sarma, this has prevented government employees in Assam from resorting to protests or pickets.

A persistent Issue in West Bengal

The issue of DA has been a contentious matter in West Bengal for several months. Government employees in the state have continuously protested, seeking a resolution to the outstanding DA issue.

Sarma's direct critique gains political attention

Himanta Biswa Sarma's direct criticism of the West Bengal government, made in the presence of industrialists, has sparked discussions within political circles. The Chief Minister's remarks have drawn attention to the contrasting approaches taken by the Assam and West Bengal governments regarding the welfare of their employees.