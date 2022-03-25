Last Updated:

Assam CM Lambasts Arvind Kejriwal Over 'Kashmir Files' Jibe; 'stop This Constant Mocking'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal continues to receive flak from BJP leaders over his remarks on the movie - 'The Kashmir Files' .

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal continues to receive flak from BJP top brass over his remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his comments on the movie and also spoke about the Delhi government's decision to make the movie ‘83' tax-free. Though Sarma opined that he welcomes making '83' tax-free, he questioned Kejriwal as to why did he not ask the filmmaker of the movie to put it on YouTube. 

Speaking in the same tone, Sarma lambasted Kejriwal and asserted that his comments are reserved for those who highlight the "sufferings of Hindus". Furthermore, he termed Arvind Kejriwal as a "terrorist sympathiser" and added that his behaviour is not surprising. 

It is pertinent to mention here that the latest development comes a day after Kejriwal's remarks in the Delhi Assembly. The Delhi CM had taken a dig at the BJP for making Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files tax-free in several states. He also suggested that the saffron party should have asked the director to upload the film on YouTube where everyone could have accessed it for free. In addition, he also spoke about how the ruling party has been putting up posters of the movie across the country. 

More on 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files was released recently on March 11 and is helmed by ace director Vivek Agnihotri. The movie's plot is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s and outlines the horrific exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and many more. The film has garnered accolades and Agnihotri has been praised for the movie which displays the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. However, several Opposition leaders have cried foul and accused the movie of creating a 'rift' between communities.

