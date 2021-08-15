'Assam CM Sarma Will Be Remembered As Most Communal & Divisive', Claims MLA Akhil Gogoi

Expressing anguish on being incapable of opposing the passage of the cow protection bill in Assam, MLA Akhil Gogoi slammed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he would be remembered as the 'most communal and divisive CM' in the history of the state.

'Himanta will be remembered as the most communal CM'

"Assam will remember Himanta Biswa Sarma as the most communal and divisive CM. He is the most dangerous Assam CM and the people of Assam are not safe under his rule," Gogoi alleged.

Addressing a press conference, MLA Akhil Gogoi lamented against the CM Sarma-led state government for passing cow protection bill and apologised to the people of the state for not being able to stop the passage of the bill as he was the lone MLA from Raijor Dal.



As per PTI, Akhil Gogoi said, "When the bill was passed on August 13, I could not sleep that night. This is a devastating act, which will destroy the communal harmony among people and ruin the rural economy.”

'Passage of Bill would restrict freedom of food choice'

MLA Akhil Gogoi further believed that the passage of the Bill would affect the secular thread. The MLA apologised, especially to Muslims and Christians, for not being able to halt the legislation's passing, claiming that prohibiting beef would restrict people's freedom of food choice.



"This bill will destroy the rural economy and cause catastrophic inflation. Other meats, eggs, and seafood have already witnessed price increases since the measure was introduced. Every dairy farmer will be affected.”

He further attacked the Assam CM and BJP government and equated the passing of the bill with the demolition of Babri Masjid. According to Gogoi, both are equally dangerous incidents and can potentially harm the Hindu-Muslim unity of the country. Akhil Gogoi further alleged that Sarma misquoted Mahatma Gandhi during his speech while passing the bill.

"He (Sarma) lied in the House about Mahatma Gandhi''s statements... Has he not killed Mahatma Gandhi again? Why should we not call him the second Nathuram Godse?" Gogoi said.

"The market involved with purchase and sale of cows will be severely impacted. The size of this market is Rs 20,000-30,000 crore, most of which is in rural areas. Now, this will be impacted," he claimed. Though the BJP-led government introduced the Act to target Muslims, Gogoi believes it will disproportionately affect the state's indigenous Hindus who rely on the cattle business

The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021

Earlier on August 13, the Assam state Assembly passed The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021, seeking to ban cattle slaughter and sale of beef in the areas where Hindus, Jains and Sikhs are in a majority or within a five-kilometre radius of a temple or Satra (Vaishnavite monasteries) or any other institution as may be prescribed by the authorities.

(Image: PTI)

(With PTI Inputs)