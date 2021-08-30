Assam Congress Decides To Cut Ties With AIUDF; BPF Unwilling To Be Part Of Grand Alliance

The Assam unit of the Indian National Congress on Monday announced its decision to cut ties with the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Congress said that it was unhappy with the AIUDF's relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Assam Congress spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma informed that the core committee meeting, which was chaired by the party's state president Bhupen Bora, observed that the AIUDF's "behaviour and attitude in relation with the BJP has baffled the members of the Congress."

"The continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP and the chief minister by AIUDF leadership and senior members have affected the public perception of the Congress party," she said.

Sharma said that the decision to remove AIUDF from the opposition's 'Grand Alliance' was unanimous and the Congress High Command will be informed accordingly. She further informed that BPF has expressed their unwillingness to be part of this grand alliance.

"The state Congress president was given full authority to make a decision on the matter and it was decided to inform the high-command the decision to break ties with the party," Sharma said in a press statement.

Last week, reports suggested that BPF was in talks with the BJP to form an alliance. State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said that BPF had unofficial talks with the saffron party but no conclusive decision has been taken yet.

The Congress had formed "Grand Alliance" or "Mahajot" ahead of this year's assembly polls. Besides the Congress, BPF and AIUDF, it also includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jimochayan (Deori) People's Party (JDPP), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), Adivasi National Party (ANP) and Anchalik Gana Morcha. In the assembly elections, the alliance had won 50 seats, with Congress winning 29 Vidhan sabha seats, AIUDF 16, BPF four and the CPI-M one.

By-polls in Assam

This development comes ahead of by-elections in the state that have been necessitated in five seats due to deaths and resignations of legislators. One MLA each of BPF and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) have died, while two have resigned from Congress to join BJP. Recently, AIUDF MLA Phanidhar Talukdar also said that he will resign from the party and the state assembly to join the saffron party. By-polls are likely to be held by year-end.