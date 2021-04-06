In Assam Elections, 181 Votes Cast In Booth With 90 Voters; 6 Polling Officials Suspended

At least 6 polling officials were suspended in Assam's Dima Hasao district after it was found that 181 votes were cast in a booth though only 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise, said CEO Assam Nitin Khade said in a statement. The auxiliary polling in the Haflong constituency, which went to the polls in the second phase on April 1 witnessed 74% polling.

“During the scrutiny of Presiding Officer diary and other documents, it was found out that the Presiding Officer and the Polling Officers of 107-A Khothlir LP School have allowed 181 persons to cast their votes against the total 90 voters against that PS,” Khade said in his statement. READ | 3 held for attacking truck carrying reserve EVMs in Assam's 2nd phase of polling

The District Election Officer has suspended the Sector Officer, the Presiding Officer, and three other polling officers, booth level officers of 107-A Khothlir LP School, for dereliction of duty. However, the official order for re-election at the booth is yet to be issued. The suspension order by the Election Officer of Dima Hasao was issued on April 2, the next day of polling, but it came to light on Monday.

It was unclear why the polling officials accepted the village head's demand and whether there was any security personnel present at the polling station or the role they played.

Assam phase 3 and final round of elections

Touted as a close battle between the incumbent BJP-led alliance and the 'Mahajot', the last phase of the Assam Assembly election shall be conducted on April 6. There are 337 candidates including 25 women in the fray for the 40 constituencies going to the polls on Tuesday.

In the third phase, allies BJP, AGP, and UPPL are fielding candidates in 20, 12, and 8 seats respectively. While Congress is contesting 23 seats, AIUDF, BPF, and CPI(M) are in contention in 12, 8, and one constituency each with a friendly contest expected in four places.