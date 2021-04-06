Assam Elections: BJP Expecting To Win 22 Out Of 40 Phase 3 Seats, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 22 out of 40 seats in the third and final phase of the Assam Assembly election, right after casting his vote around 11:00 am in the morning. Sarma is contesting from the Jalukbari constituency.

The Assam minister and BJP leader was quoted by ANI saying, "There are 40 seats in this phase, we are expecting to win on 22 of them, the number can be higher. In this election, we will win more seats. Last time we had won 84 seats, we are expecting at least 90 seats this time."

He also slammed Congress, stating that its alliance will be way ahead of the grand old party. "Badruddin Ajmal-led AIDUF will be the second number party in the state and the Congress will just go down and Badruddin will take advantage of that," he added.

Congress is contesting 23 seats, whereas AIUDF, BPF, and CPI(M) are in contention in 12, 8, and one constituency each with a friendly contest expected in four places.

Assam Assembly Election

Assam voted for 40 seats in the third phase of the Assembly elections which started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm on Tuesday.The polling for the first and second phases of the Assembly polls was held on March 27 and April 1 with an impressive voter turnout of 79.97% and 80.83% respectively.

Image : ANI