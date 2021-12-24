Assam Govt Passes Amendments To Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 To Tackle Cattle Smuggling

With an aim to end cow slaughter and smuggling in the state, the Assam government has passed amendments to its Cattle Preservation Act bringing several major changes into it. The bill was passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday just after four months of passing the Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021.

Some of the major additions to the amendment bill will include easing the transportation of cattle for agricultural purposes and further ensuring stringent punishment for cattle smugglers. Also, one of the key amendments will allow an appropriate court to order for the sale of seized vehicles or conveyance except cattle through a public auction after it has been produced before the court during trial or inquiry. Speaking about transportation, another addition will allow inter-district movement of cattle except for border district.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who was also present at the legislative Assembly assured that no restrictions have been put up to cattle rearing for farming purposes and the motive is focused on stopping the smuggling of cattle, especially in the border areas. Notably, no amendment has been passed concerning buffaloes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sarma wrote, "In our mission to strengthen protection of cattle in the state, we have brought an amendment to the Cattle Preservation Act 2021. The new additions will ease transportation of cattle for agricultural purposes & ensure stringent punishment for cattle smugglers."

Assam government tables bill to amend 4-month-old Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021

The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 which was recently passed in the state assembly in August replaced the Assam Cattle Preservation Act 1950. However, the bill faced huge criticism due to its strict provisions.

In view of the criticism, the state government after making certain changes to the provisions had tabled the Amendment Bill again in the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly. With several changes to the earlier bill, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the amendments and proposed to remove the existing restrictions for facilitating the use of cattle for farming purposes and also introduce new provisions for investigation procedures.

Among the listed changes, one of the major changes includes the authority of auctioning any seized vehicle or conveyance used for cattle smuggling after being produced in the court. Along with that, the amendment will include interstate movement except for the border districts.

