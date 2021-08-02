Assam-Mizoram Clash: Northeast MPs Write To PM Modi, Accuse Congress Of 'stoking Tempers'

Amid the Assam-Mizoram border clash, MPs from the Northeast submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing anguish over the violence taking place between the two states. The MPs stated that there was an attempt by certain sections of the polity such as the Congress Party to engage in politics over the clashes calling their motives 'devious and mischievous.'

In the letter to PM Modi, the Northeast MPs said, "We would like to strongly convey to all those elements who view the Assam Mizoram issue as a means of spreading chaos in India that the shenanigans will not work India is united and will continue to move ahead on the path of progress."

The MPs said that they were 'deeply touched' with the sensitive approach that PM Modi had taken for the Northeast from developmental work to his 'Act East Policy'. In contrast, successive Congress governments had failed India and had undertaken a 'patronizing, condescending and oriental mindset towards the region.

"As for the development indices, successive Congress governments left the people of North East to their own fate. Basic development facilities did not reach even the relatively urban centers of the north-east leave aside the remote areas," the letter read. In contrast, the PM Modi-led government had spent Rs 2 lakh crore on infrastructure in the region due to which railway, road, and air connectivity had improved, they said.

They also stated that the Congress and its leaders had 'zero regards' for their culture and had insulted their traditions on numerous occasions. On the other hand, PM Modi for the first time had included Ministers from Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura in his Council on Ministers for the first time since Independent India.

Coming back to the recent tensions in the Northeast over the CAA, NRC and now the Assam-Mizoram border clash, the MPs accused Congress of stoking tempers. "We want to clearly state that the nefarious designs of the Congress will not succeed in the North East. They should stop politicking on issues and focus on development agenda and not a standard PM Modi in the pursuit for all-round development."

The letter has been signed by Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Dilip Saikia, Tapir Gao, Pallab Lochan Das, and several other Northeast MPs.

Full letter by Northeast MPs