Assam-Mizoram Ministers To Hold Talks On Border Dispute; Mizoram CM Expresses Confidence

In a new development in the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, cabinet ministers of both states will hold a discussion to find an amicable solution to the long-standing border dispute. Three representatives from Mizoram - Home minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima and Home Department secretary Vanlalngaihsaka - will talk with delegates from Assam, PTI has reported on Wednesday, citing a top official.

According to PTI, sources in Assam said the Himanta Biswa Sarma government would be sending cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to participate in the talks. Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has said that the meeting of ministers and officials of the two states will be held at Aizawl club at 11 am on Thursday.

A long-standing border dispute between the two states had triggered a violent face-off between their forces on July 26, leading to the death of six Assam Police personnel and one civilian, while over 50 people suffered injuries in the incident. Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed his confidence through Twitter that the meeting would help the two states arrive at a solution.

"Tomorrow that is the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from Assam Govt led by senior minister will meet representatives of Mizoram Govt led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem," he tweeted.

After CM Zoramthanga's announcement, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma too took to Twitter to state that he would send two of his ministers to Aizawl to broker peace. This meeting is an outcome of the decision taken by two sides to defuse the escalating tension after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sarma's announcement came hours after his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga declared on social media that he had directed the state police to withdraw cases filed against officials of the neighbouring state. The Assam CM subsequently said cases filed in his state against Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana and Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Thartea Hrangchal would also be withdrawn.

However, according to PTI, the "unofficial" economic blockade, allegedly backed by the Assam government, on National Highway-306 in Cachar district entered its 10th day on Wednesday. A senior police officer in Vairengte told PTI that no vehicle had entered the state from Assam since July 26.

However, Assam MLA Piyush Hazarika on Tuesday stressed that the state government had not blocked any roads amid reports claiming that Assam was hindering the movement of vehicles at Barak valley after the border clash.

Assam-Mizoram border dispute

The border dispute over the 165 km-long Assam-Mizoram boundary dates back to the days of British colonial rule. Essentially, Mizoram has deep reservations about a 1933 notification that demarcated the boundary between Lushai Hills and the then princely state of Manipur. While the Assam government follows this, Mizoram has demanded that the boundary should be demarcated on the basis of the 1875 notification, which was done in consultation with the Mizo chiefs.

However, after the border clash killing six Assam Police personnel, the Mizoram CM maintained that the Assam Police personnel opened fire despite being requested to go back, which was followed by retaliation from their Mizoram counterparts. However, Assam CM said that the clash started when Mizoram allegedly breached the existing status quo by commencing the construction of a road towards Rengti Basti, thus "destroying" the inner Line Forest Reserve in the Lailapur area.

The Assam Government, in its statement, said a team of Assam officials went to request Mizoram side not to disturb the status quo, but they were surrounded by a mob of miscreants from Mizoram side, visibly supported by the Mizoram Police. The Assam officials requested the SP of Kolasib, Mizoram, to control the crowd. However, the SP returned, saying the mob is out of control. While the Kolasib SP was in talks with the Assam officers, the Mizoram Police opened fire at the Assam officials and civilians with automatic weapons, including LMGs, thus leading to casualties on the Assam side, according to Assam Government.

