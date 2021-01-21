Assam Polls: People Excluded In NRC List Can Vote, Says CEC After 3-day Visit To State

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that people excluded in the Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) list are eligible to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections this year, as their names are already on voters’ list. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora made the announcement during his three-day visit to the state to review preparedness for the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a media briefing, Arora said, “In view of COVID-19 social distancing norms, the Commission has specifically revisited some extant norms. As a result, the maximum number of electors at a polling station has been reduced from 1500 to 1000.”

“Accordingly for Assam, the number of polling stations would go up by about 5000 and are likely to be more than 33000 for forthcoming elections,” he added.

The polls will be held keeping in mind the Rongali Bihu festival and the elections process will be completed before the CBSE Board exams begin on May 4, the CEC told reporters. The Commission is sensitive towards festivals held in the various states and has taken into consideration before holding review meetings in Assam, he added.

CEC arrives in Assam to assess poll preparedness

CEC Arora, along with other EC functionaries arrived in Assam on Monday, and held a closed-door meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade and senior police officers of the state, at a hotel in Guwahati. The EC team also held separate meetings with the chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, district election officers, and the superintendents of police other senior officials during the visit.

Assam: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer, Assam and senior police officers at a hotel in Guwahati today. pic.twitter.com/X0q5GLa1jy — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

Other members of the team include Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, Director General Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhusan Kumar, Senior Principal Secretary Narendra N Butolia, Director of Expenditure Pankaj Srivastava, and EVM Consultant Vipin Katara.

Earlier, an EC team led by Dharmendra Sharma visited Assam from January 11 to 13 to assess preparedness for the Assembly poll both at the district and the state level. Election to the 126-seat Assam Legislative is due in March-April with the term of the current House expiring in May. The Assam Assembly polls are likely to be held along with those in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

