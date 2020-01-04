Assam: Tarun Gogoi Urges Govt To Take Action Against PFI If There Is Evidence

Amit the reports of involvement of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in instigating violence in Assam during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former Chief Minister of Assam and Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi stated that the government should take "appropriate" action if they have any evidence.

He said, "I do not know all the details regarding PFI but the government will naturally take action if anyone is involved in the anti-national act. But I do not know the full details whether they are involved in activities which are anti-India. They should differentiate between an armed revolution and violence while taking action."

Speaking further about the violence, he stated, "The government has accused the Congress and the left-front of indulging in violence. But violence and anti-national activities are two different things. If anyone violates the Indian Constitution, by trying to bring an armed violation then take action on them."

Gogoi on CAA

Opposing the newly amended Citizenship law, the senior Congress leader said that "CAA is against the ideology of Swami Vivekananda, Hinduism is pluralistic. Hinduism is tolerant while Hindutva is not."

He further added that CAA is like following Mohammad Ali Jinnah's ideology of two-nation theory, which a separate country for Muslims and Hindus.

Slamming the Act, he further stated that the CAA will not profit anyone. "It is not just that Assam will be affected by it but the whole of India will suffer due to it. The secular character of India will be violated by CAA. The people are forward-looking today, they do not want to be communal. That is why the maximum number of Hindus are against it."

Assam mulls over PFI ban

Assam Minister Himanta Biswas earlier in the day announced that his government is mulling a ban on the political outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). He added that the government was waiting for electronic evidence on PFI's role in Assam violence where 4 people have died. Moreover, a laptop has been seized by the authorities and the government will then write to the Centre on it.

