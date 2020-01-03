'Assam Government Might Seek A Ban On PFI': Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government is likely to move a proposal seeking a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) after their role in the recent violence that took place in the name of anti-CAA protests across the country emerged. The PFI's role in the arson outside Janata Bhawan in Dispur and the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Panjabari came under investigation after police found electronic evidence of PFI state president Aminul Haque's involvement in instigating the mob. The material evidence has been sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory. The report of the same is expected anytime.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati today, NEDA Convenor and also a senior minister in the Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that evidence the police have recovered is strong enough against the PFI leaders.

He also said that the PFI claims to be a democratic organization working for the society, but has an ulterior motive of something else. "Does any democratic organization use code language? The PFI leaders used code language while talking to their bosses outside Guwahati. This clearly indicates, what they are up to," Sarma said.

Stating that the government might seek a ban on the PFI, he said that once the evidence comes from the Central Forensic Laboratory, they will send a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a ban on the organization. "We are examining. Once we get the report from CFL, we will move a proposal like UP did to impose a ban on the PFI," Himanta said.

It may be noted that Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have already raised demands to ban the organization. The case related to PFI is being handled by the Kamrup police, as the case was registered in Rangia. The organization was operating from its office situated in Hatigaon. The office was allegedly being used to radicalize issues and youths.

