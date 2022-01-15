Assembly Elections 2022: EC Likely To Extend Ban On Physical Rallies For 8 More Days

In a major development ahead of the Assembly elections in five states and rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to extend the ban on physical rallies for eight more days. This comes after the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a meeting with the team of Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

The Union Health Secretary apprised the ECI team about the COVID-19 situation and stated that cases are increasing rapidly. Moreover, sources also added that a meeting was also being held with the top officials of the five election states. The Health Secretary told the ECI that though Omicron is not as dangerous as the previous variant Delta, it is still spreading rapidly. Therefore, the Secretary also agreed to the previous ban that was imposed by the ECI on the physical rallies.

Moreover, the Ministry of Health has also recommended to the Commission to take tough decisions amid the current circumstances. In addition, sources also added that the ECI has directed the Chief Secretaries of the five electoral states to strictly implement the COVID-19 protocol. Sources further added that the meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers of the five states will be completed shortly.

ECI bans physical campaign rallies

On January 8, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The panel had also taken the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the Commission had also listed 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limiting the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes.

In a press release on Friday, the EC said that considering the ongoing pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact-based campaign, it has, in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation, decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognised state party of the five states. Assembly polls in the five states will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the counting of votes will be on March 10.

Image: PTI