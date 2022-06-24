At Matoshree, Uddhav's Sena Discusses BMC Polls, Legal Options & Political Crisis: Sources

Amid the rebellion in Shiv Sena, a major meeting was held in Matoshree, the personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The party is exploring all options, including Uddhav's resignation as CM, as well as BMC elections, Republic has been told. MPs and corporators are also present inside Matoshree and virtually, according to sources.

In the meeting that was also attended by Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena discussed its political position and legal options after the rebellion by Eknath Shinde put the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in crisis, sources said.

Shiv Sena has also called a meeting of Mumbai corporators virtually that would be attended by Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. Earlier, the party had asked them to focus on BMC elections and not on political developments.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election dates are yet to be announced by the state election commission. The polls could be held in September or October.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has advised Uddhav Thackeray to resign as Chief Minister, sources inform. Sources said that NCP too, understands that numbers are not in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

While Congress and NCP are backing Uddhav Thackeray, the numbers are not in favour of Sena's leader. The rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde has the support of 38 Sena legislators and several independents.

'Ready to quit as party chief if you think I'm incapable': Uddhav

"If I am incapable according to you to run the Shiv Sena, I will step down," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as rebellion intensified in Shiv Sena. With numbers in his faction dwindling, Thackeray told local Sena Pramukhs, that he may have left Varsha, but has not given up the fight.

"If I am incapable according to you to run this party... I am ready to step down as the Sena supremo," he said. The CM, however, clarified, "I left Varsha and came to Matoshree. Some say I have left the fight. I haven't left the fight."

Uddhav Thackeray has also given a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel legislators. The CM has asked the Shinde-led camp to return to Mumbai and hold a one-on-one meeting. If they don't return, then disciplinary action will be taken against them.