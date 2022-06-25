Last Updated:

At 'Roar Of Hindutva' Rally, Sena MLA Says, 'Time To Get All Old Shiv Sainik Cadre Back'

Attacking former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jadhav said that Shiv Sena, which is currently held by Uddhav Thackeray, took Hindutva forward and not BJP.

Kamal Joshi
Kamal Joshi
Maharashtra

Image: Twitter@ShivSena


Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Saturday said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has openly stated that he is a 'Hindutva vadi' and even in front of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader also stated that it is time to get the 'old Shiv Sainik' cadre back.

"'Garv se kaho hum Hindu' was given by Sena Supremo. Sena supremo said that we will never leave Hindutva. Uddhav Thackeray has taken an oath under the Constitution. He said openly in House that I am Hindutva Vadi and he said in front of Congress and NCP," Guhagar MLA said. He added, "It is time to get all our old Shiv Sainik cadre back," Bhaskar said at the 'Roar of Hindutva' rally.

Attacking former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jadhav said that Shiv Sena took Hindutva forward and not BJP. "Today an executive meeting happened and we decided to appoint Uddhav Thackeray as a leader. We all are behind Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray," he said.

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir said that the people will not forgive and forget those who betrayed Uddhav Thackery. "Let's see what happens in the floor test. The real floor test will happen when they arrive in Mumbai at the airport," he said.

'Na ghar ke na ghat ke': Arvind Sawant slams rebels

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Arvind Sawant also slammed the rebel camp. He said that rebels are "na ghar ke na ghat ke" (rejected all across) which is why they are saying they are real Shiv Sena. "They only have the option to merge with some party. They will go to BJP."

Sawant further said that investigation has been launched against the rebels. "They are likely to get disqualified... Some people were sold, and some were threatened and intimidated. They shifted from Surat to Assam because it is difficult to return," he said.

The majority of Shiv Sena MLAs have turned their loyalty to minister Eknath Shinde and are camping in Guwahati, plunging the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the Sena, into a crisis. 

Tags: Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray
2022-06-25
