'Attempt To Stop Anti-govt Sentiment': BJP, Cong Condemn Amendment Of Kerala Police Act

Following Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government's decision to amend the Kerala Police Act, BJP state president K Surendran on Sunday said that there is an undeclared state of emergency in the state and that the government is making attempts to curb the freedom of expression.

"When the Supreme Court took a stand against such a law in 2015, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised it and made it a political campaign. The same Pinarayi is trying to control social media and mainstream media by bringing this draconian act," Surendran said while addressing a press conference.

"It is an attempt to stem the rising public sentiment against the state government. The government, which is already abusing the police, is using the police as a tool of repression. Pinarayi was persuaded to bring 118 (A) as protests against the government were annoying the government. The new law is a sham to prevent violence against women," Surendran said.

He also said the government, which does not even use the existing law to prevent violence against women, is adopting a planned policy to deal with opponents during elections.

Congress slams the new amendment

The BJP leader's criticisms come after the Kerala government brought in the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance that incorporates a new Section 118 (A) according to which any person who sends any information that is offensive or is intended to offend or threaten another person, through any means of communication, is liable to face imprisonment of five years or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both. Congress senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram has also expressed shock on the amendment of the Act and asked the ruling Left government if CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will "defend these atrocious decisions". Also, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had also opposed the cabinet decision, although the state Congress unit has maintained silence over the issue.

Supreme Court dismissed similar acts in the past

The state government has contended that the law has been introduced to curb cyber crimes against women in the state. However, questions have been raised on the ambiguity of the law as it does not elaborate on the word ‘offensive’. Moreover, the new act is similar to section 66-A of the IT Act and Section 118(D) of the Kerala Police Act which the Supreme Court had struck down and termed it unconstitutional after Kerala based lawyer Anoop Kumaran in 2015 moved the Apex court against the Act. Reportedly Kumaran is said to move the High Court against the new amendment.

