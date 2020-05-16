Auraiya Accident: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Slams Centre Over Lack Of Facilities For Migrants

Following the tragic Auraiya accident in Uttar Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lashed out at the Centre for negligence. AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday hit out at the BJP government for lack of facilities for transporting the migrants across the country. Talking to media, Sanjay Singh said that the Centre should step up efforts to transport migrants.

READ: 15 Migrant Workers Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident In UP's Auraiya, Rescue-op Underway

'BJP government is insensitive towards the workers'

Sanjay Singh stated that the government is not acting even after repeated incidents. He also remarked that the Indian Railways has a capacity to transport over 2 crore people every day, but the BJP government is 'insensitive' towards migrant workers, said Singh. He alleged that the situation has been worse even before the lockdown was announced.

"It's not a difficult task for the government. They should arrange to send migrants to their homes by aligning with the states. The Indian railways can transport 2 crore people daily and they have a capacity of operating 19000 trains. So why is the BJP government so insensitive towards the migrant workers?" questioned Sanjay Singh

READ: Arvind Kejriwal Condoles Death Of Migrants In Accident In UP

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of the migrant workers who were killed in the Auraiya accident. He also called for urgent steps to mitigate the plights of migrant workers travelling to their native states during the lockdown.

"Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant labourers keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

READ | Auraiya Accident: UP Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia To Deceased, Rs 50,000 For Injured

UP govt announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to deceased

Taking note of the Auraiya accident, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 lakhs as compensation for those whose lives were lost in the tragic accident. In addition, the state government has also announced Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were seriously injured in the accident.

The Auraiya Accident

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, a truck collided with a container truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. The migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Narrating the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area.

READ: UP Cong Demands CM's Resignation Over Death Of Migrants In Road Accident