Auraiya Accident: UP Govt Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia To Deceased, Rs 50,000 For Injured

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakhs as compensation for those whose lives were lost in the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Saturday morning. A truck collided with a container truck in Auraiya killing as many as 15 migrant workers and injuring more than 20. As per inputs received at the time of publishing, the migrants were coming from Rajasthan on the truck and were returning to Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. The UP government also announced Rs 50,000 compensation for those who were seriously injured in the accident.

UP govt announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

The accident

Informing about the incident, Auraiya DM Abhishek Singh said that rescue operation has been completed and all the injured have been taken to the hospital. He said that the accident occurred around 3.30 AM on Saturday on the national highway near Mihauli village in Sadar Kotwaliu area. "The injured have been taken to the government hospital and higher officials are at place," he added.

Speaking to media, Mohit Agarwal, IG Kanpur Range has said that 15 serious persons have been transferred to Saifai Medical College. He added that if need be they will be transferred to Lucknow.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief over the death of eight migrant labourers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus, and the deaths of six migrant workers in another mishap on Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway in his own state. While offering condolences for victims and their families in both accidents, Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each to injured in both the accidents.

MHA writes to states

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their travel through special buses or Shramik special trains. In the letter, Bhalla noted that despite the Ministry's earlier advise to State/UT authorities to appropriately counsel migrants walking on roads and provide them with food, water and shelter, thousands of them were still seen walking on roads, railway tracks and travelling in trucks in different parts of the country.

