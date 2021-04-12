Azad Group Launches “Har Ghar Congress” Campaign In Jammu & Kashmir

The Ghulam Nabi Azad group has launched their ‘own’ “Har Ghar Congress” campaign in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This campaign is exclusively launched by Ghulam Nabi Azad's group with leaders close to the faction taking part. The campaign has been launched at a time when Congress in Jammu and Kashmir has launched its program “Aao Panchayat Chalien”; not only to counter the claims of Lt. Governor Administration in Jammu and Kashmir but also to regain its lost ground.

This campaign by the Azad group is seen as a ‘Counter Campaign’ to Congress’s “Aao Panchayat Chalien” and is also as another attempt for the Azad group to Show their Strength in Jammu and Kashmir. Former DyCM Tara Chand, Ex-Minister Manohar Lal, Ex-Minister Ghulam Mohd Saroori and others among team-leading Azad Group’s campaign in J&K.

Sources in Azad group told Republic Media Network that this campaign has been launched to check the acceptability of Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu and Kashmir. We will reach out to people and will take their feedback. Congress Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, when asked, told Republic Media Network,“ Congress is trying to reach to reach out to people to expose Modi Government”. However, when asked about the rift within Congress, denied to comment and said, “No matter who is doing, they are doing it to expose Modi Government’s failure”.

Cracks began to appear in Congress when on August 23, 2020, 23 party leaders wrote letter to Sonia Gandhi mentioning many suggestions including the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. This rift in the party widened after dissenting G23 leaders led by Ghulam Nabi Azad held a “Show of Strength” rally in Jammu on February 27, raising concerns about the weakening of the Congress party.

However, after this Azad faced protests from the Congress cadre for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress workers led by Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Shahnawaz Choudhary held a demonstration and burnt Azad’s effigy in protest against him showering praises on PM Modi. While the Azad group in the Congress reached the spot and raised slogans in favor of the leader.

Image Credits: PTI