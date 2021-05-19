Baba Ramdev Slams Congress' Alleged Toolkit Defaming Kumbh Mela, Calls It 'disgusting Act'

Condemning the conspirators of the 'toolkit', Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said that the alleged tool kit is a political conspiracy and a well-orchestrated plan to malign the image of Kumbh and Hinduism. Baba Ramdev took to Twitter to post a video

"It is a very big conspiracy to defame Kumbh Mela and Sanatan Hinduism through a toolkit. It is a very disgusting act you are doing and this country will never forgive you. I call upon the people of the country to unite and boycott such anti-India forces," he tweeted while also posting a video.

टूलकिट के माध्यम से कुंभ मेला और सनातन हिंदू धर्म को बदनाम करना एक बहुत बड़ी साजिश है यह एक बहुत बड़ी घिनौनी हरकत आप कर रहे हैं और यह देश आपको कभी माफ नहीं करेगा।मैं देशके लोगोंसे आह्वान करता हूँ कि ऐसी सनातन विरोधी और भारत विरोधी ताकतों का मिलकरके बहिष्कार और विरोध करें।@ANI pic.twitter.com/XcCdnaSeo0 — स्वामी रामदेव (@yogrishiramdev) May 19, 2021

'Those who are doing this (maligning Hinduism), I request you with folded hands, do whatever politics you want, but do not insult the 100 crore Hindus," he said in the video.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj condemns Toolkit

Earlier in the day, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj urged people not to politicise the Kumbh. He alleged that the culture, rituals, faith and traditions of the nation are being tarnished in a "well-planned manner".

In a video message, Swami Avdheshanand said, "A toolkit has been spreading propaganda that Kumbh was the reason behind the spread of COVID-19 cases across the country. While the Kumbh was ongoing in Uttarakhand, the cases in other states were already on the rise while the situation was not severe in the state (Uttarakhand)."

"The culture, rituals, faith and traditions of the nation are being tarnished in a well-planned manner. Politicising the Kumbh is not good. The saint-community highly condemns this," Giri said.

The alleged Congress Toolkit

The BJP has alleged that Congress has released a 'Cornering Narendra Modi & BJP on COVID Mismangament'-- a toolkit to target the Centre as the nation reels with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the alleged toolkit, the Congress party has laid down a series of actions that should be taken by its party leaders, in tandem with certain media publications to 'corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country.' The saffron party on Tuesday came down heavily on Congress over the alleged toolkit which talks about strategies to defame PM Narendra Modi and the Government of India using the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reading the excerpts of the toolkit allegedly designed by Congress, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit said, "Use resources created on social media to question Modi’s incompetence from handles which look like Modi or BJP supporters. Roping in foreign publications is mentioned. This kind of web is being spun. We are seeing this happen in international media. Now we know the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are behind it."

The Toolkit, as BJP claimed, made special emphasis on media and international media coverage on 'super-spreader Kumbh Mela.' "It is important to keep using the term ‘super spreader Kumbh’ to keep reminding. The people that it is the Hindu politics of BJP that is causing so much distress," the alleged report states.

Moreover, a large part of the purported toolkit is focused on defaming the Central Vista project. "Brand the project as a ‘vanity project’ which has no public use but is only for Modi’s personal use. File a case against the project in Delhi High Court and seek a stay on the project. In panel discussions, call the project ‘Modi’s personal house’," the alleged report by Congress states.

The alleged report has also asked workers to attack PM Modi's image globally and erode his popularity through social media platforms, using dramatic images of the pandemic. "Use the phrase ‘Indian strain’ whenever talking of the new mutant. Social Media volunteers may call it ‘Modi strain’."

The report also urges volunteers to use similar phrases for other Union Ministers such as ‘Missing’ Amit Shah, ‘Quarantined’ Jaishankar, ‘Sidelined’ Rajnath Singh, ‘Insensitive’ Nirmala Sitharaman. "Mobilize creative like-minded people in Bollywood for tweets, memes, comic videos, cartoons and other viral posts that target Modi," the report reads.