Babul Supriyo Claims 'Mamata Banerjee Among Frontrunners' To Replace PM Modi In 2024

Following his joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Babul Supriyo said on Monday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is among the top Prime Minister candidates. The newest TMC member said that the party supremo has the qualities to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that he wishes to see Banerjee takeover the prime ministerial post in 2024.

"I want that the captain of our party Mamata Banerjee becomes the Prime Minister in 2024. Opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. Nobody can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top frontrunners for the prime ministerial post," Supriyo told ANI. This is not the first time, TMC leaders have hinted at Banerjee being a potential candidate for the PM post.

Earlier, TMC's party mouthpiece 'Jaago Bangla' had sparked a row after it noted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a failure to rival Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the post and opinionated that Banerjee should be the frontrunner instead. “The country is seeking an alternative face. …Mamata Banerjee has been successful in emerging as an alternative face to PM Modi," the story quoted the TMC's Lok Sabha party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay as said.

Babul Supriyo justifies U-turn

Meanwhile, Supriyo, when asked about his switch to the TMC, slammed his former party and said that there is resentment among leaders. "I have not created any history by changing the party. A horde of leaders joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from other parties before the West Bengal Assembly polls. There are resentments among the old leaders. BJP should ask them about their resentments," the former BJP MP said.

However, the former Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change took a neutral stand when asked about the ongoing investigation over the post-poll violence in West Bengal. "Post-poll violence is not desirable. It is being proved. I want that compensation should be provided to people who were affected by post-poll violence," Supriyo said.

The former BJP leader formally joined the TMC on Saturday after quitting the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. Supriyo, who had earlier announced his retirement from politics in a Facebook post, took a U-turn on the call and joined his former party’s rival in the state. Speaking after joining TMC, Supriyo said that Mamata Banerjee's 'motivational words’ forced him to change his decision to quit politics. He had earlier said that he was leaving politics based on a difference of opinion between him and the state BJP leaders.

Image: ANI/ PTI