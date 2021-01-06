Badaun Gangrape & Murder: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures, 'perpetrators Won't Be Spared'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident of Badaun gangrape and murder. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath stated that perpetrators of the crime will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. The chief minister has directed the Additional Director General of Police from Bareili Zone to submit a report regarding the incident and asked him to cooperate with the UP-Special Task Force in deliberations.

जनपद बदायूं की घटना अत्यंत निंदनीय है।



अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध कठोरतम कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।@adgzonebareilly को घटना के संबंध में रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने तथा UP-STF को विवेचना में सहयोग करने हेतु निर्देशित किया है।



इस घटना के दोषियों को किसी भी कीमत पर बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 6, 2021

The Badaun gangrape and murder case

In a ghastly incident, a 50-year-old woman who was an Anganwadi worker was gang-raped and murdered by three men including a priest in a temple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on the night of January 3. According to the police, she lived in the vicinity and was visiting the temple for the last many years. However, on January 3 night, the three accused brought the victim to her home in a car and told her family that she had fallen in a dry well in the temple premises.

The victim succumbed to her injuries and the FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after her post-mortem revealed that she sustained multiple injuries on her private parts. The Station House Officer of the Ughaiti Police Station has been accused of negligence in the case. A case has been registered against the three persons under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 4 teams have been constituted to nab the priest who is absconding. Taking cognizance of the matter, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma stated that an NCW member will meet the victim's family and take stock of the situation.

Speaking with Republic TV in this regard, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar asserted that no culprit in the Badaun gangrape and murder case will be spared. He informed that the SHO had been suspended for showing laxity while adding the two accused persons have been arrested and a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced to nab the third accused.

