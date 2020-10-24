Baghel Slams CM Chouhan For Toppling Congress Govt In MP, Calls It An Insult To Mandate

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, October 23, came down heavily on the Madhya Pradesh government led by BJP for toppling the Congress government in the State that was chosen by the people. Baghel alleged that more than a dozen people become ministers in the current BJP govt without polls.

The Chhattisgarh CM who was in the State to campaign for Congress candidates in the assembly by-polls further slammed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not giving an account of work done by the BJP govt in the last 15 years. Backing the former CM Kamal Nath, Baghel said that Nath's government took important decisions which are known to the people.

"Shivraj Singh asks Congress what was done in the 15 months. While they have ruled for 15 years and have not said what they had done, they are asking what has been done in 15 months. The Kamal Nath government took important decisions which are in knowledge of people," Baghel told the media in Gwalior.

"In Madhya Pradesh, they toppled the government which was chosen by the people. It happened for the first time in the country that more than a dozen people have become ministers without polls," he said.

Adding further, Baghel said that the people had given the mandate and it was an insult to an elected government which was brought down. The people are asking how you (Chouhan) became Chief Minister when the mandate was not given, he said.

Baghel attacks Centre over New Farm Laws

Baghel on Friday also said that the Centre was eying farmers' land to hand over to capitalists after selling off PSUs and airports. Chhattisgarh has called a special session of the state Assembly on October 28 to protect the interest of farmers, the CM said. BJP has shut down a number of public sector companies and sold many of them, he said while adding that they have started selling railways and airports too. Not satisfied, the Centre has framed black laws to hand over farmland to capitalists, he said.

Speaking on the MP by-polls, Baghel said that the BJP government in the State was afraid of his campaign and exuded confidence that his party would be back in power after by-poll results are declared on November 10.

