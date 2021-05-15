Bangladesh PM Wishes Himanta Sarma On Taking Over As Assam CM, Pitches Collective Action

In a key development on Thursday, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulated BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. In a letter addressed to the CM, she exuded confidence in the multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic and multi-faith people of the state progressing towards greater development. Citing the warmth of the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and India, she invited Assam to reap benefits from her country's socio-economic development and growth strategy. Moreover, Hasina pitched collective action across borders for countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter read, "With Bangladesh poised to graduate into a middle-income country, we invite Assam to reap benefits from our socio-economic development and growth trajectory. The Government of Bangladesh remains steadfast in strengthening connectivity for the North-Eastern part of India. Further, given our locational advantage as a connectivity hub between South and South East Asia, we remain supportive of India's 'Act East Policy'."

Reacting to the letter, Sarma stated that he cherishes the good wishes of Hasina. Asserting that Assam is committed to pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of both countries moving forward together, he opined that they will continue to gain mutually. Hasina's gesture assumes significance amid fears that people deemed illegal migrants from Bangladesh owing to NRC may be pushed into the country.

NDA retains power in Assam

In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the 2021 Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP is contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the United People's Party Liberal respectively. On the other hand, Congress has formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP.

However, the opposition tie-up proved to be no match for NDA as the latter managed to retain power in the state. As part of the ruling alliance, BJP, AGP and UPPL won 60, 9 and 6 seats respectively. As far as Mahajot is concerned, Congress secured 29 seats followed by AIMIM, BPF and CPI(M) whose candidates won in 16, 4 and 1 constituencies respectively. Most of the prominent candidates including CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP president Atul Bora won their seats with a convincing margin. However, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora suffered a shock defeat in Gohpur.

On May 10, Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the state's 15th CM pipping Sonowal to the top post. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy at Guwahati's Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda and Chief Ministers of other Northeastern states. Meanwhile, Parimal Shuklabaidya, Chandramohan Patowary, Sanjay Kishan, Ranuj Pegu, Jogen Mohan, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika, Ranjeet Dass, Keshab Mahanta, Atul Bora and Urkhao Brahma were sworn in as Ministers.