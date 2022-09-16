'Baseless Allegations': CM Eknath Shinde Fires Back At MVA Over Vedanta-Foxconn Deal Row

Amid a row over Vedanta-Foxconn choosing Gujarat for its semiconductor plant and not Maharashtra, the latter's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that those who are putting allegations on his government of not getting the project are "baseless".

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Our government completed two months. And they (Vedanta-Foxconn) were trying for 1.5 to 2 years. When the new government was formed, we tried our best from our side. I and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took the important meetings. Whatever infrastructure they (Vedanta-Foxconn) wanted, subsidy they wanted, we gave offers to them. I also wrote a letter to them. There was no shortcoming in our efforts."

Adding further, he said that Vedanta-Foxconn did not get enough support from the previous government. "They didn't know that the government was about to change. With the experience of 1.5 to 2 years that they got, they have not got enough support (from the previous govt) and this prompted them to make their decision."

He said, "I urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be big industries and employment in the state and PM Modi has also assured that to bring big industries in Maharashtra, the central government will provide all help... All those who are putting allegations on us that we did not get the project are baseless."

MVA attacks Eknath Shinde-led government

The opposition in Maharashtra alleged that there was something sinister behind Maharashtra losing out on the semiconductor project. Addressing a press conference, MLA and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed that it was almost decided that the plant will be set up in Talegaon as the MVA dispensation strongly pursued this project.

“Our MVA government had brought this to the final stage. The current dispensation has lost the confidence of potential investors, hence such mega projects are not coming here," he said. Moreover, he asserted that the intent of the new government was to send away the project from Maharashtra.

However, Thackeray's claim fell flat on Wednesday when Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal explained through his tweets that while many states were shortlisted, they decided to ink the deal with Gujarat a few months ago itself. This is in stark contradiction to Aaditya Thackeray's contention that Vedanta-Foxconn had decided that the plant will be set up in Talegaon as the MVA dispensation strongly pursued this project.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on September 13, Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn jointly inked an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The landmark investment of Rs.1.54 lakh crore will also provide nearly 1 lakh skilled jobs.