Bengal BJP Begins 'Nabanna Chalo' Protest Against Mamata Govt Amid Heavy Police Deployment

West Bengal BJP workers on Thursday gathered for a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' protest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's “corrupt” government. Raising slogans against the TMC government, BJP workers gathered in large numbers outside the party's state headquarter in Kolkata for the agitation.

The saffron party is demonstrating against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. It has also planned a major public meeting against the alleged murder of BJP workers.

A heavy police force has been deployed at Hastings in Kolkata ahead of the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation. Water cannon vehicle has been deployed and the streets have been barricaded by the Howrah police as the Opposition plans to march to state secretariat building Nabanna today.

West Bengal: Water cannon vehicle deployed & streets barricaded by police in Howrah, ahead of BJP’s 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation.

BJP workers plan to march to state secretariat Nabanna today & hold a major public meeting against the alleged killing of its party workers in the state

On October 2, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and National party president JP Nadda in Delhi and decided to organise a massive rally against the “corrupt and goon politics” of the state government.

Nabanna closed for 'sanitation' ahead of protest

​Ahead of the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation, the TMC government announced that the state secretariat building will be closed for two days from October 8 'for sanitisation purpose'. The saffron party said that the government decided to close Nabanna on the protest day to take the steam out of the campaign.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the TMC government has called for early sanitization of the secretariat building as it is ‘afraid’ of the protest march.

“We want sanitization of the government too. The Bengal police are working as TMC workers. Our struggle is to save democracy in the state. We stand against the appeasement in Bengal and the way infiltrators are entering in the state. People of Bengal will close all the shops of Mamata Didi,” the BJP leader said.

