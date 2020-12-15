Bengal BJP Chief Vows 'revenge' After Nadda Convoy Attack; TMC Alleges 'violence Threat'

In a stinging attack on BJP, the ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday posted a video of Bengal BJP chief wherein the leader can be heard issuing a threat of violence. The Trinamool claimed that the BJP is attempting to convert 'peaceful' West Bengal into a dangerous war zone. This attack by the Trinamool comes even as Centre and Mamata's government in the state have locked horns after the attack on BJP chief JP Nadda in Diamond Harbour.

In the video, BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is heard saying, "Can cut their hand, can cut their ears. I can crush them under my vehicle. My one call and they will never see their sons and daughters again. I have given them ultimatum till December, from January we will begin the work of bringing them to right path." It is unclear when were these comments made by Dilip Ghosh and in which context.

Meanwhile, Ghosh also said that "revenge" will be taken. “Badalav hobe, bodlao hobe (We shall change and we shall take revenge as well). Everything will be returned with interest,” Ghosh wrote in Bengali on Facebook.

READ | TMC schemes do not cater to needs of people: WB BJP President Dilip Ghosh

READ | Congress manages only one seat in Bodoland Territorial Council polls; winner joins BJP

TMC vs BJP

While the BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and polls strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. VIolence has already started in the state ahead of polls, with alleged TMC goons even attacking Nadda while he was on a two-day visit to the state. Earlier, Dilip Ghosh had also asked his BJP cadre to arm themselves with sticks and give it back to the Trinamool cadre if it comes to it.

READ | Adhir Ranjan Writes To PM Modi About Subramanian Swamy's 'narrow' National Anthem Appeal

READ | Mamata's TMC reaches out to miffed Rajib Banerjee; expels Suvendu Adhikari's close aide