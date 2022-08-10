Bengal BJP Chief Writes To President Murmu; Flags 'state Of Lawlessness' Under TMC Rule

West Bengal BJP chief Dr Sukanta Majumdar has written to President Droupadi Murmu to bring to her notice the "state of lawlessness" in the Mamta Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress-ruled state. Mentioning the ongoing Enforcement Directorate probe on former state minister Partha Chatterjee, the BJP leader said that "action should be taken in line with the Constitution."

Earlier talking to ANI, Dr Majumdar had said he will meet President Murmu and apprise her about the situation in the state. “I'm going to meet the President... Crores seized from a minister's aide... There's a state of lawlessness in West Bengal. We would give a letter to the President. We feel that some action should be taken in line with the Constitution,” he had said.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar gives a letter to President Droupadi Murmu regarding law & order situation in the state.



"Looking forward to your dynamic leadership role in protecting and safeguarding the interest of lakhs of poor West Bengal citizens," his letter reads. https://t.co/Tc23Gqeoh0 pic.twitter.com/SK6Fp6Vvgy — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP leader's letter comes at a time probe agencies have stepped up investigations against several West Bengal leaders on allegations of rampant corruption.

'Mamata Banerjee government is down to hilt in corruption': BJP

Pointing out that several West Bengal ministers are being probed for corruption, Majumdar said, “Mamata Banerjee's government is down to hilt in corruption. The involvement of Partha Chatterjee/Ex-MIC and a heavyweight in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet and recovery of huge cash from his lady associate is a case in point.”

The Bengal BJP chief also expressed concern about the alleged cow smuggling case and the repeated attempts of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to avoid the judicial process. “The CBI summons to Anubrata Mondal in cow smuggling cases and his repeated attempts to avoid the same, especially after the arrest of his one-time bodyguard, also points to the cross border smuggling nexus of AITC top brass, thus impinging national security.”

Various other top leaders of the party leadership including “Abhishek Banerjee, Shaukat Molla, Paresh Adhikari are presently under the scanner of either CBI or ED for their alleged involvement in various scams and illegal activities,” Majumdar further said, adding that the Calcutta High Court has directed the ED to be a party in the PIL of 2017 over alleged “spectacular growth of assets of around 19 top AITC leaders, legislators, parliamentarians and ministers.”

Going against the conventional practice of the Governor becoming the Vice Chancellor of all universities, CM Mamata Banerjee has nominated herself as the VC, said Dr Majumdar, who also took a swipe at the Bengal Chief Minister for not being in control of the law and order situation in the state.

“Their (TMC’s) goons are now roaming fearlessly and does not even shy away from attacking their own MLAs/leaders,” the BJP leader said, referring to Bhagwangola MLA Idris Ali's house being attacked, and other recent icidents of political violence.

Dr Majumdar, demanding action from the president stated, “Looking forward to your dynamic leadership role in protecting and safeguarding the interests of lakhs of poor West Bengal citizens.”

(Image: @drsukantaJBP/Twitter/PTI)