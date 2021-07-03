Bengal: Dalit TMC MLA Quits Facebook After Posting Grieving Message On 'people's Pain'

Amid several developments in the post-poll violence reports of West Bengal, the ruling government Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manoranjan Byapari wrote a grieving post on Facebook on Thursday (July 1). Bapari wrote that he is going to 'walk away' from politics as he has 'not done enough'. The Facebook post mentioned that people are in unbearable pain and he does not have an 'a magic wand' to solve the issues. The weeping post came after several people of Bengal allegedly suffered from the violence that erupted after TMC Government won the 2021 assembly elections.

"He who is unemployed is thinking that I can give him a job," wrote the TMC MLA while adding "they consider me as powerful as God'.

As the post went viral, TMC MLA Byapari wrote another content on the night of July 2 (Friday) appreciating 'didi' (Mamata Banerjee) and her government for taking 'humanitarian steps to alleviate pain of the people'.

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari leaves Facebook

After posting two controversial contents on Facebook, the TMC MLA on Saturday morning said he is leaving Facebook. According to Byapari, his words were being 'twisted' and used to 'defame the popular government'. With sharp and criticising words, Byapari informed that he won't be giving any TV interviews as people have become 'cunning and tricky'. In his post, the MLA wrote that he will be working for the people while keeping his social media platform shut.

TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari

The former rickshaw-wallah, Manoranjan Byapari is the Dalit leader in the TMC government. He started his political career by debuting in the 2021 Assembly Elections where he defeated BJP’s Subhas Chandra Haldar and CPI(M)’s Mahamaya Mondal with a 45.65 per cent vote margin on May 2. He is also the chairperson of the Dalit Sahitya Academy in West Bengal.

Development in post-poll violence case in West Bengal

The violence that escalated after TMC Government won the assembly elections has now reached the top court and Calcutta High Court. The HC, on Friday, July 2, passed an order on the matter and directed the State government to compensate the victims; it has also ordered a second autopsy of BJP worker Abhijeet Sarkar who was allegedly killed by a mob in post-poll violence in Beleghata, Kolkata.