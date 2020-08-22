Bengal Govt Speaks Of Transparency Amidst Guv's Allegations Of Misappropriation Of Funds

Reacting to West Bengal Governor's call for an "independent probe" into the alleged irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment related to COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has said raising some procedural issues without validity "demoralizes" public officials.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday had said that the Mamata Banerjee government should release a white paper over such allegations to ensure transparency. Dubbing the purchases a "multi-crore scam", Dhankar said he was appalled by the financial irregularities and dimensions of culpable gain to chosen people.

"A WHITE PAPER called for indicating total purchases, sourcing thereof and decision maker/s," the governor tweeted. "Corruption breeds with lack of transparency. Lift iron curtain Mamata Banerjee for facts to spill out," Dhankar said, training his guns on the chief minister.

In a statement Saturday evening, Bengal Home Department said even as the state is reeling under the twin blows of COVID-19 and the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, and struggling its best to survive the crisis, procedures, and protocols that ensure transparency and probity are not compromised by the government machinery.

"Raising some procedural issues without validity demoralizes public officials. Saving lives in unprecedented times has been a top priority, and urgency of decisions in such warlike moments automatically precedes the elaborateness of peacetime niceties," the department said in a tweet.

'Cover-up' says Guv

The state government has already formed a three-member, comprising of Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Finance Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi, and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam, to look into the alleged irregularities. Terming the probe ordered by the chief minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, a "cover-up", Dhankar claimed that it "lacks credibility".

However, Dhankhar had on Thursday expressed hope that the panel will name the beneficiaries of the alleged irregularities, and that there will be no cover-up. The governor had claimed that he was the first to have flagged the irregularities in purchases meant to upgrade the state's health infrastructure amid the pandemic.

"Indicated-scam was in making as usual HOT FAVORITE MAN FRIDAY was beneficiary," he had said.

Mamata appoints panel to probe allegations

On receiving complaints from different quarters, CM Mamata Banerjee had formed the three-member panel to probe allegations of irregularities in purchases after the Finance Department relaxed norms of tender process amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has allocated over Rs 2,000 crore for health infrastructure upgradation.

A senior state government official said that the panel will submit its findings to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, and strict action will be taken against any person involved if the allegations are found to be true.

Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the last one year, recently alleged that the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, drawing strong criticism from the ruling party.

