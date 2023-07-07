Bengal Rural Polls: Curb Movement Of Criminals For Free And Fair Elections In Bengal: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Friday demanded history-sheeters be taken into custody to prevent them from creating unrest during Saturday's panchayat elections in West Bengal.

Alleging lack of transparency in the functioning of the state election commission (SEC), CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said the panel should take steps to ensure free and fair elections.

"History-sheeters must be arrested and movement of criminals be stopped to prevent them from intimidating voters," he said at a press conference here.

He alleged that handpicked police and administrative officers have been posted in areas where the TMC is wary of not getting requisite support of voters.

"But these tactics will not succeed as people are looking for a change," he said.

The CPI(M) leader demanded adequate security for free and fair elections.

He said police must strictly tackle all kinds of mischief, given the past experience of violence during voting in some places.

Salim demanded that CCTV camera footage from voting till completion of counting be preserved.

Salim said the SEC should deploy security forces in all places to ensure that law and order situations do not arise.

"It is the duty of the SEC to mobilise central forces," he said.

The commission, following a direction of Calcutta High Court, has requisitioned 822 companies of central armed police force for the panchayat elections.

The CPI(M) leader criticised governor CV Ananda Bose for visiting various places where violence has taken place.

"He should instead ensure that the SEC works properly and not do what the commission is supposed to do," he said.