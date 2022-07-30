Bengal SSC Scam: Accessed Deed Shows Partha Was Co-purchaser Of Aide Arpita's Property

Troubles seem to be mounting for former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee as a conveyance deed signed between the duo came to the hold of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Republic Media Network learnt on Saturday, July 30. The channel accessed the deed dating back to 2012. The deed with reference to a property in Bholapur is in the name of Mukherjee and has Chatterjee as a co-purchaser.

Arpita Mukherjee discloses 14 names linked to the WB SSC recruitment scam

The ED, which is presently probing the recruitment scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, conducted raids in over 13 locations in West Bengal, which included the residential premises of Chatterjee and Mukherjee. While from Chatterjee's house, incriminating documents related to the recruitment scam were recovered, from Mukherjee's Diamond City residence at Tollygunge in South Kolkata, Rs 20 crore worth of cash in Indian and foreign currencies, 2 Kg gold ornaments, purportedly proceeds of crime, were seized.

Concluding that the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear, both were arrested on July 23. Post the arrest, while Chatterjee was remanded to two-day ED custody, Mukherjee was sent to one-day custody. On the day of the expiry of the custody, i.e., on July 25, the court extended it till August 3.

While the duo were in custody, another round of raids was conducted, this time at Mukherjee's residence at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. From the raids, ED sleuths recovered cash worth Rs 27.90 crore and 6 kg of gold.

Republic TV learnt that in the questioning thereafter, Mukherjee alleged that the 'only person' who had access to her flats, from which the cash has been recovered, was Chatterjee. The model-actor even claimed that none, including herself, was allowed access to the flat, without the sacked Minister's permission.

Sources told the channel that so far that Mukherjee, apart from revealing about Chatterjee, has disclosed the names of 14 people involved in the scam.

