Bengaluru Violence: Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Calls For Action Against Perpetrators

Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday has condemned the violence in Bengaluru. Shivakumar has urged the state government to initiate strict action against all individuals responsible for the riots. The riots ensued on Tuesday night following a social media post by a Congress leader's nephew.

'Government must take strict and exemplary action'

The KPCC President while his interaction with the media stated that no one can take law into their own hands. In addition, DK Shivakumar has also called for strict action against both parties responsible for the violence, the person who uploaded the social media post and rioters who were also engaging in arson.

I condemn the violence that has happened in Bengaluru. No one must take law into their own hands.



The Government must take strict and exemplary action against the person who made the derogatory social media post as well as those who indulged in rioting and arson. pic.twitter.com/Adhl152LPt — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 12, 2020

3 Dead, 60 Cops Injured

As violence broke out in the state capital, three persons died and around 60 police personnel were injured in the clashes that followed. In order to suppress the situation, the police opened fire. According to the police, a large group of almost a thousand people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station and demanded the arrest of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's relative named Naveen for his social media post. In addition, over 100 people gathered outside the MLA's house and protested. The angry protestors allegedly set ablaze the vehicles parked outside the MLA's house. Moreover, fire trucks were not allowed to enter the premises to douse the fire.

'Action against perpetrators certain': Karnataka CM

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has directed officials to take action against the perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence on Tuesday night.

"Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said.

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

In the aftermath of the Bengaluru riots, restrictions under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in the city and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits of the city, the commissioner said.