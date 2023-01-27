Bharat Jodo Halts After Cong Claims Lapse In Rahul's Security; 'Already Lost Rajiv Gandhi'

Having led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, former party president Rahul Gandhi decided to travel by car till the next stop in the valley citing security concerns.

Addressing the media, the Gandhi scion blamed the Union Territory administration for failing to provide security to the pan-India foot march, alleging that the arrangements completely collapsed, with police officers deployed nowhere to be seen.

"My security personnel were against me walking ahead. After listening to him, I had to postpone my journey. I hope that proper security arrangements will be made for the yatra tomorrow and the day after," said Gandhi, speaking to the reporters in Anantnag. The Yatra reached the Khanabal area of Anantnag after entering the Kashmir Valley through Qazigund.

Pertinently in Qazigund, the Yatris had halted, with senior Congress leader KC Venugopal alleging security lapse in the Bharat Jodo. After Venugopal's allegation, the Congress leaders said that they will not start the yatra until further security has been provided to them.

“There is no security. We cannot allow Rahul Gandhi to go ahead without security. Even if he wants to walk, we can't allow it. Senior security officers have to come here,” said Venugopal.

However, after 20 minutes the yatra resumed, with the Gandhi scion being ferried to the car, even as others walked their way to Anantnag.

'Govt stooped down to another level'

Congress general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh slammed the administration for 'stooping to a new low' by 'playing' with the security of Rahul Gandhi in the Kashmir valley.

"India has already lost Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, any government or administration should desist from doing politics on such matters," Ramesh wrote, in a post uploaded on the microblogging site. Notably, the march will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.