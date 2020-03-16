The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Rejects Navlakha's Anticipatory Bail Plea; 3 Weeks To Surrender

Politics

In a big development on Monday, the Supreme Court has denied anticipatory bail to activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Elgar Parishad

In a big development on Monday, the Supreme Court has denied anticipatory bail to activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde. A bench comprising of Justice Arun Mishra and MR Shah dismissed the plea filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde challenging the February 15 judgements of the Bombay High Court. The top court has also granted three weeks time to them to surrender before the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Moreover, the apex court has also asked them to deposit their passports. The case was filed against them is under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Fadnavis appreciates Uddhav's stance on CAA, Bhima Koregaon, says 'will felicitate him'

READ: Bhima Koregaon: 5th judge recuses from hearing Gautam Navlakha's plea

The Bombay High Court had on February 15 rejected their pleas seeking protection from arrest. The HC had in its order said that 'prima facie there is material against applicants to show complicity in the crime.' During the investigation of the case, the agency has also alleged that Navlakha and Teltumbde have Maoist links. Earlier, the top court had rejected their pleas seeking quashing of FIRs registered against them. They were first arrested in the case related to violence at the Bhima Koregaon in Pune on January 1, 2018. 

READ: Maha govt drops 348 cases in Bhima-Koregaon protests, mulls inquiry in Elgar Parishad case

Bhima Koregaon case

In January 2018, the Pune Police lodged an FIR against Navlakha and others after the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017, that had allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day. Gautam Navlakha and the four others were accused have booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 121, 121(a) and 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), amounting to sedition, waging a war against the State, and conspiring to commit certain offences against the State.

READ: Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends till Mar 16 protection from arrest granted to Navlakha, Teltumbde

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
Shehla rashid
SHEHLA RASHID APPEALS TO GOVERNMENT
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES