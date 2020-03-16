Bhima Koregaon Case: SC Rejects Navlakha's Anticipatory Bail Plea; 3 Weeks To Surrender

In a big development on Monday, the Supreme Court has denied anticipatory bail to activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde. A bench comprising of Justice Arun Mishra and MR Shah dismissed the plea filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde challenging the February 15 judgements of the Bombay High Court. The top court has also granted three weeks time to them to surrender before the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Moreover, the apex court has also asked them to deposit their passports. The case was filed against them is under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of activists Gautam Navlakha & Anand Teltumbde. The court gives three weeks to Teltumbde & Navlakha to surrender himself. It also asks them to surrender their passports immediately. pic.twitter.com/EvPrfKFI3p — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

The Bombay High Court had on February 15 rejected their pleas seeking protection from arrest. The HC had in its order said that 'prima facie there is material against applicants to show complicity in the crime.' During the investigation of the case, the agency has also alleged that Navlakha and Teltumbde have Maoist links. Earlier, the top court had rejected their pleas seeking quashing of FIRs registered against them. They were first arrested in the case related to violence at the Bhima Koregaon in Pune on January 1, 2018.

Bhima Koregaon case

In January 2018, the Pune Police lodged an FIR against Navlakha and others after the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017, that had allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district the next day. Gautam Navlakha and the four others were accused have booked under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 121, 121(a) and 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), amounting to sedition, waging a war against the State, and conspiring to commit certain offences against the State.

