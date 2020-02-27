Maha Govt Drops 348 Cases In Bhima-Koregaon Protests, Mulls Inquiry In Elgar Parishad Case

Amid the tiff between Thackeray and Pawar on Elgar Parishad case, the Maharashtra government on Thursday has withdrawn 348 cases registered in the Bhim Koregoan protests, as announced by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Moreover, the government has also withdrawn 460 cases registered in the Maratha reservation agitation. Deshmukh also announced that the state government was considering to set up an inquiry commission under the Maharashtra Police Act to probe the Elgar Parishad case.

"Of the total 649 cases filed against several people in Koregaon Bhima violence, 348 cases have been withdrawn so far. Rest of the cases will be withdrawn as and when the inquiry gets over," said Deshmukh.

Days after taking oath as Chief Minister, on December 4, Uddhav Thackeray agreed to let go of the criminal cases filed against Dalit activists in the Bhima Koregaon case. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray clarified that the previous BJP-Sena government had ordered the dropping of charges against those who had not committed serious offenses. Apart from the above-mentioned protests, the Thackeray government had announced the withdrawal of cases in relation to the Aarey protests and Nanar refinery protests.

Amid ideological rifts in the Aghadi, the NCP wished to probe into the Elgaar Parishad case in which nine activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India'. But the Centre decided to transfer the case to NIA, without consulting the state. While the State's Home Minister approached a Pune court challenging the transfer, the CM - Uddhav Thackeray, whose party was a part of the Fadnavis government gave a No objection Certificate to the transfer of the case to NIA - which has been slammed by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

(With PTI inputs)