Bhima Koregaon Case: Sena Lambasts Centre's Interference, Alleges Plan To Stifle Truth

Shiv Sena on Wednesday lambasted the Centre for its interference in the affairs of Maharashtra after the transfer of the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad cases to the NIA. Writing in the editorial section of Sena mouthpiece Saamana, party MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the rationale behind the Modi government’s move was to stifle the truth and protect certain individuals.

Terming it as an assault on the rights and self-respect of states, he questioned the Centre on the lack of similar action in BJP ruled states. Taunting BJP for its 80-hours government, Raut issued a reminder that the Centre’s previous attempt to ensure that Shiv Sena does not gets it Chief Minister had been a failure.

Sanjay Raut wrote, “The Centre forcefully transferred the Elgar Parishad probe to the NIA because it wanted to stifle the truth and wanted to save someone. This is an assault on the rights and self-respect of states. India is a quasi-federal country. Many such incidents are taking place in BJP-ruled states. Why does the Centre not interfere there? The Union Home Ministry burned the midnight oil to ensure that the state does not get a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena. They misused the Raj Bhavan, but nothing happened.”

'The picture has changed completely'

The editorial also noted the fact that BJP was losing its hold in many states across the country. Maintaining that the Centre had tried to murder democracy, he asserted that the citizens had foiled this design. Furthermore, the Shiv Sena MP warned against the misuse of investigative agencies to put pressure on the states.

The Saamana editorial stated, “In many states of the country, there is a BJP government. They wanted to win all the states. The start was good, but now the picture has changed completely. Despite the murderous attempt on democracy, people in state after state have democratically ousted their governments. While BJP is in the government at the Centre, they are no longer in power in important states such as Maharashtra. We understand their pain, but the Centre’s tactic of putting pressure on the states using investigative agencies is wrong.”

Bhima Koregaon violence and the subsequent arrests

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

