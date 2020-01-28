NCP Calls Congress Out, Claims Sonia Gandhi Didn't Take Written Undertaking From CM Uddhav

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday condemned the statement made by Congress leader Ashok Chavan on seeking a written assurance from the Shiv Sena before the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Malik denied Ashok Chavan's statement and said that all three parties in the MVA sat together and signed the Common Minimum Programme.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "His(Ashok Chavan) statement that Congress has taken written note from Shiv Sena is wrong. All three parties sat together and signed the Common Minimum Programme. CMP surely follows preamble of the Constitution. His statement is inappropriate. According to me, his statement has been taken in the wrong manner."

Further speaking about the NRC and CAA Malik said, "NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra but if any proposal or resolution comes then all three parties will first discuss on the proposal then only any decision will be taken, no single party can take a call, our CM Uddhav has said that we will not implement CAA and NRC".

Chavan's statement

Earlier on Monday, in a sensational revelation, former Maharashtra CM and Congress' Ashok Chavan said that party chief Sonia Gandhi had sought for a written assurance from Shiv Sena before extending their support in Maharashtra. The Congress leader divulged that the saffron party and a former BJP ally had to give it in writing that his party will not act or do anything against the Constitution. The condition was accepted by Uddhav Thackeray, thus paving a path for a contrasting alliance in Maharashtra between Sena-NCP-Congress.

Ashok Chavan said, "Sonia Gandhi told us that you need to get it in writing that the government will function as per the constitution. If it deviates from the preamble we will walk out of government. We told this to Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena accepted it."

