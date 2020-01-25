Bhima Koregaon: Rahul Gandhi Slams Case Transfer, Says 'NIA Can't Erase Resistance'

Slamming the Centre for transferring the Bhima-Koregaon case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), former Congress leader on Saturday, tweeted that Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of resistance. Stating that NIA could not erase Bhima-Koregaon, Gandhi added that anyone against the 'MOSH agenda' (Modi-Shah agenda) was termed 'urban naxal'. Congress, NCP and CPI(M) have slammed the Centre undermining the state by transferring the case from the Pune police to the NIA, without the state government's consultation.

A day after Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a review meeting with Pune police on the Bhima-Koregaon case, the NIA took over the probe. Deshmukh has condemned the move saying that the transfer happened without the state government's consent. The state government was mulling to constitute an SIT to review the evidence and probe into the case. Sources reported that the Pune police officials were unhappy with the new govt raising questions on their probe. BJP has hailed the move slamming the Aghadi govt for demoralising the police, while the Shiv Sena is yet to comment on it.

Earlier on December 21, NCP chief Sharad Pawar demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the police action against activists in the Elgar Parishad case. Draft charges have been framed against the nineteen accused including the nine activists - Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao by the police. The draft charges include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

It further state that some of the arrested are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. If convicted under 'waging war against India' faces the death sentence or imprisonment for life, as per IPC section 121. The police believe that the speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017 incited violence on January 1, 2018, which had resulted in the death of one person and several others had been injured. Currently, all accused are in jail after their bail pleas were rejected.