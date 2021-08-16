Bhupender Yadav Begins Jan Ashirwad Yatra To Seek Blessings For New Cabinet Ministers

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav kicked off his Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Monday, 16 August. During his 620-kilometre Jan Ashirwad Yatra, he will first visit Haryana and then to Rajasthan, covering six parliamentary constituencies. His yatra will begin from Haryana's Gurugram and he will also be visiting his ancestral village.

Bhupender Yadav begins Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Yadav noted, "I will be visiting Rajasthan for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. Before visiting Rajasthan, I will be visiting my ancestral village in Haryana. My Jan Ashirwad Yatra will begin today from Gurgaon district."

He remarked, "The yatra will go to Jhunjhunu, Bhiwadi, Tijara, Kishangarh, Alwar, Jaipur among other cities in Rajasthan. There will be a public rally at Jaipur on 19 August. I will be visiting Ajmer on 20 August. During the five-day yatra, I will be covering 620 km and will be visiting six parliamentary constituencies. The yatra will also constitute 70 Assembly constituencies."

Yatra seeks to inform people about govt achievements

The yatra, which will take place between August 16 and 20, is intended to seek the people's blessings for the 43 new ministers. In addition, four of the new ministers are from Uttar Pradesh, which is in the midst of a state election. Because they were unable to be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to frequent disruptions by the opposition, the new Union Ministers have proceeded on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Yadav stated that this the first time when several leaders belonging to backward classes, tribal and women were made the Cabinet ministers in the Central government. This supports the inclusive development vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted.

The yatra will aim to educate people on the BJP-led Central government's accomplishments in the internal, foreign, economic, social, and health realms, as well as programmes targeted at increasing employment with a focus on self-reliance. Banners, hoardings, and advertisements would also be used to do this.

