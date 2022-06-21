Bhupesh Baghel Alleges BJP Wants To 'end Reservation' Amid Congress Protest Over Agnipath

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging the ruling saffron party of tapping phones in his state with a motive to destabilise the government. Notably, Baghel along with LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and other Congress workers are staging a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the newly launched recruitment scheme Agnipath and the ED probe against Rahul Gandhi in connection with money laundering case linked with National Herald newspaper.

Bhupesh Baghel further alleged that his party, Congress, is under the scanner of multiple central agencies just because they are supporting Rahul Gandhi. Baghel said, "Just because we are with Rahul Gandhi, CM Ashok Gehlot's brother was raided while I have come to know that illegal phone tapping is going on in Chhattisgarh as well. They are trying to destabilise our state government."

'BJP wants to end reservation'

While commenting on the newly launched Agnipath scheme, CM Bhupesh Baghel alleged that BJP wants to end reservation. He further went on to say that the youth of the nation is angry with the new recruitment scheme and hence it should be rolled back immediately. He claimed that the saffron party is planning to youth as peons after their 4 years of service and are also planning to end reservation.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Entire country is protesting against #AgnipathScheme, youth is angry. The scheme should be rolled back, it's not for the country's welfare. BJP is saying they'll keep them(youth retired after 4 yrs) as peons in offices. They want to end reservation."

Congress' protest at Jantar Mantar against ED probe of Rahul Gandhi

As mentioned earlier, Congress is staging protests against the central government's Ganipath scheme and the ED probe of Rahul Gandhi. It is important to mention here that June 21 is the 5th round of interrogation of the former Congress chief alleged involvement in money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper.

As per officials, the Gandhi scion was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version. Following this, he was called in on June 21 for the 5th round of interrogation.

Agnipath scheme

The Indian government announced a new recruitment programme named 'Agnipath' on June 14 to recruit 45,000 personnel for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, on a short-term contract. The troops, who will be recruited as a part of the initiative, will be known as 'Agniveer'. Both men and women can become 'Agniveers.'

The age range was formerly established at 17.5 to 21 years, but because there was no military recruiting in the previous two years, the government lifted the upper age limit to 23 years as a one-time waiver. The initial annual package would be Rs 4.76 lakh, going up to Rs 6.92 lakh by the completion of the service.

Soldiers will also be given a one-time financial package of Rs 11.71 lakh and a bank loan if they intend to venture into entrepreneurship after serving as Agniveer for four years, according to the Centre. Those who want to continue their education will be granted a certificate comparable to class 12 certificate and a bridging course, while those who want to work will be given precedence in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police.