In the latest political churn in Chhattisgarh, Republic TV has learnt from sources that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has turned rebel, and has refused to attend the meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital today. Baghel has reportedly threatened the Congress high command of 'dire consequences,' if he was forcibly made to resign from his post. He has put his foot down when it comes to the 2.5-year sharing pact with state Health Minister TS Singh Deo and has ruled out the possibility of his resignation.

If Baghel is forced to resign, he along with his 10-12 MLAs will form a new party, preparations of which are underway, sources have revealed. The youth from the OBC community has been heavily campaigning across the state, and have allegedly said that they will lead violent protests in the state if Baghel abdicates for Deo.

This latest twist comes two days after the Chhattisgarh CM mobilized nearly a dozen MLAs as a show of strength at his residence. A late-night 'emergency meeting' was called by Bhupesh Baghel at his residence on October 18, where more than a dozen MLAs landed. More MLAs had been summoned by the CM subsequently to strategize the course of action, the hustle indicating that Baghel is not ready to step down without a fight.

Chhattisgarh Congress crisis explained

After the Congress swept the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly polls by winning 68 of the 90 assembly seats, it was tasked with choosing the next Chief Minister with four contenders for the top post-Baghel, Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charandas Mahant. At crossroads, a 2.5-year sharing pact between Baghel and Deo was finalised. After the completion of Baghel's 2.5 years in power in June 2021, TS Singh Deo sought the top post, which the former refused.

Now, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has asked Bhupesh Baghel to step down before November, and pave way for Deo. The Chhattisgarh political crisis has also reportedly divided the party high command. Baghel is trying to convince party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to save his post and Deo has attested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on his side of the power-sharing battle.