Bihar Cabinet Expansion: 'Nitish Kumar Gave Tejashwi A Plaything' Claims BJP's Sushil Modi

After 31 more Ministers were inducted into the Bihar cabinet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Sushil Kumar Modi expressed his opinion on the allocated portfolios on Tuesday. Pondering upon the Chief Minister retaining the Home Ministry, and giving Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister, the charge of Health, Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing and Rural Works, Modi said that Nitish acted intelligently by giving Tejashwi a 'plaything'.

BJP reacts to portfolio allocation in Bihar

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Janata Dal-United (JDU) took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and the Left once again. Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim, with Tejashwi, to form a new government the very same day.The next day, Nitish took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 8th time, and Tejashwi was administered the oath of office and secrecy of the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, for the 2nd time.

With 31 MLAs being inducted as Ministers into the cabinet on August 16, in total, now, there are 16 Ministers from the RJD, 11 from JDU, 2 from Congress, 1 from Hindustan Awan Morcha and 1 Independent. Governor Phagu Chauhan allocated portfolios to them on the advice of the Chief Minister Nitish.

Taking the examples of Ministers Lalit Yadav and Surinder Yadav, who have allegations of brutally nailing a truck driver, Sushil Kumar Modi said, "People are scared of them and Nitish Kumar has given them Ministerial berths."

'Why is Upendra Khushwaha missing from cabinet?'

Before the cabinet expansion on Tuesday, speculations were rife that Upendra Khushwaha would be given an important berth. However, when the list came, Nitish's close aide's name was missing. "Why is Upendra Khushwaha missing from cabinet? I was expecting him to get a berth. Nitish Kumar has even insulted him," the BJP leader further said.