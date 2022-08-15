Last Updated:

Bihar Cabinet: Here's A List Of MLAs Likely To Take Oath As Ministers On August 16

Bihar

With speculation rife that the cabinet expansion in Bihar is scheduled for August 16, Republic got exclusive details on Monday. Sources told the Channel that besides Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, there are to be 30 Ministers in the cabinet. Out of the 30 ministers, 12 Ministers will be from the Janata Dal-United (JDU), 14 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), two from the Congress, and 1 from the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM). Also, one independent will be made a Minister. Left parties are, however, to stay away. 

Tentative list of Ministers 

From the RJD 

  1. Vijendra Yadav 
  2. Vijay Chowdhary 
  3. Ashok Chowdhary 
  4. Sanjay Jha 
  5. Shrawan Kumar 
  6. Lesi Singh 
  7. Jayant Raj 
  8. Madan Sahni 
  9. Sheela Mandal
  10. Zama Khan
  11. Sheela Mandal
  12. Sunil Kumar

From the JDU

  1. Tej Pratap Yadav 
  2. Bhai Birendra
  3. Chandrashekhar 
  4. Lalit Yadav
  5. Kumar Sarvajit 
  6. Alok Mehta
  7. Jitendra Rai
  8. Anita Devi
  9. Saurabh Singh 
  10. Ranvijay Sahu
  11. Sudhakar Singh
  12. Rahul Tiwary
  13. Akhtarul Sahin
  14. Mohd. Shanawaz

From the Congress

  1. Hakeel Ahmad Khan
  2. Rajesh Ram

From HAM 

  1. Santosh Suman

Independents

  1. Sumit Singh

At present, the Mahagatbandhan government has the support of 164 MLAs including 79 RJD MLAs, 45 JDU MLAs, 19 Congress MLAs, 16 legislators of Left parties, 4 HAM(S) MLAs and one Independent.

The reforging of Mahagathbandhan & formation of govt in Bihar 

Five years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. This is Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister. Tejashwi Yadav is the Deputy Chief Minister for the 2nd time. 

After the swearing-in ceremony, Nitish said, "The people in the party also had a lot of grievances, and when we sat together and discussed, then we took the decision to split. The party made the decision together (to leave NDA) and join the Mahagathbandhan." Standing alongside Nitish, Tejashwi said, "We are committed to the promises we made in 2020, ahead of the elections. We will provide jobs.. we will provide employment opportunities."

First Published:
