Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hits Back At Opposition For Questioning Liquor Ban Move In State

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing a function in Patna as part of Bihar Police Week on Friday bristled at questions being raised against his highly-touted alcohol prohibition drive following some recent instances of violence on the liquor ban. During the event, the Bihar Chief Minister also noted with concern the attack by liquor smugglers on a police party in the Sitamarhi district, which claimed the life of a sub-inspector.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ashwin Portal & Wonder App For Tele-medicine & Emergencies

Bihar CM on state's liquor ban decision

While stressing that a full-fledged team should be constituted to conduct anti-liquor drives instead of "ikka-dukka"(one or two) police personnel carrying out such raids, Nitish Kumar reiterated that stern action will be taken against police and excise department officials if they are found to be violating the prohibition themselves or lack in enforcing the ban that came into force nearly 5 years ago.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Brushes Aside BJP MLA's Ire Over Cabinet Picks, Passes Buck To Ally

In an indirect reference to doubts case on submissions by leaders of the Congress-RJD combine in the assembly, recently, over the efficacy of imposing the ban on sale and consumption of liquor, the Chief Minister said, "There are always some instances of transgression. But on this very basis, some people have started questioning the huge step we took."

READ | Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi, Says 'farm Laws In The Interest Of Farmers'

Stating that liquor prohibition is in the interest of society, Nitish Kumar invoked Mahatma Gandhi and cited studies conducted by WHO to highlight the ill effects of liquor consumption. Defending the stringency of the law which brooks no exceptions, he also dismissed as "bogus" the demand, from some quarters, for leniency towards declared alcoholics.

Recalling the promise made by him to the state's women ahead of the 2015 Assembly polls which led him to the drastic move upon return to power, Bihar CM said that those who cannot resist alcohol can go to de-addiction centres. While speaking at the event, Nitish Kumar also spoke about his commitment to improving the police force and pointed towards the personnel now getting better training and equipment, in addition to the improved gender ratio that has followed his government's decision to provide 35 per cent reservations to women.

READ | Madras HC Bats For Liquor Prohibition In Tamil Nadu To 'wipe Out Tears Of Women, Children'