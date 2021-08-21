Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Meet PM Modi On August 23 To Discuss Caste-based Census

Confirming his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 23, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Saturday asserted that he, along with his delegation of Members of Legislative Assembly of the state, will put forth all the points for the caste-based census. The Bihar CM has been backing a caste-based census, contradicting the Centre. Previously, he had written a letter to PM Modi, reminding that the Bihar Assembly passed a resolution in 2019 and February 2020 backing the same, and had affirmed that caste-based census will help people gain benefits from schemes. He, however, did not receive a reply from the PM.

If you ask people, they will all extend their support to caste-based census: Nitish Kumar

Talking to the media, Nitish Kumar once again reiterated that a caste-based census is going to bring about a gamut of benefits for the people of the country. "If you ask people across the country, they will all vouch for a caste-based census,” said the Janata Dal (United) supremo, outlining that he aims to get it implemented in the entire country, and not just in the state of Bihar. The CM only recently got an appointment for a meeting with PM Modi.

In an official statement thereafter, he had stated, "I had sought an appointment with the PM to meet him along with a delegation from Bihar to conduct the caste-based census. Many thanks to the respected Prime Minister for giving time to meet on 23 August."

No casted-based census: Ministry of Home Affairs

In July, the Ministry of Home Affairs made it clear in the Parliament that the Centre would not be including caste wise data on population other than that of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national Census. The Ministry had stated that the decision regarding the same was taken as a 'matter of policy'.

"The State governments of Maharashtra and Odisha have requested to collect caste details in the forthcoming Census. The Government of India decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in Census,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said, pointing out that the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was carried out in 2011, but later discontinued.

(Image credits: PTI/ANI)